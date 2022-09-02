M2 Max and M2 Pro chips in development

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that the next generation M2 Max and M2 Pro chips are under ‘testing and development’, and that they’re set to power the future 16 inch and 14 inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple is believed to release the new MacBook Pro models in fall, although supply chain disruptions and similar experiences can push it back to next year. Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that production for the laptop will begin in Q4.

Apple’s newest in-house chips are believed to be made from 3nm molds, but it’s highly likely that the M2 Max and M2 Pro will still be cast in the 5nm size.

The M2 processors will have better performance compared to the M1 Max and M1 Pro chips in the current MacBook Pro models as the Cupertino-based company moves from the N5 process to the newer N5P technology.

It’s also believed that a new M2-powered Mac mini will be released this year.