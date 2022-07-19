M2 Max and M2 Pro’s may arrive this fall

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple might release new MacBook Pros with the M2 Max and M2 Pro chips.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is keeping an aggressive schedule for the next-gen M2 chips. The Cupertino-based company might be introducing the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this fall or early 2023.

Apple unveiled the M2 chip during the WWDC 2022 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the refreshed MacBook Air. However, a too early launch might mean that the M1 chips will also have an earlier out-of-date cycle.

The Silicon versions launched in 2021 and the cycle might be reduced to one year instead of 1.5 or 2 years.

The M2 MacBook Pros may not have radical changes in terms of design. The current models already have extra ports, MagSafe charging and a notched display, which may not change anytime soon.