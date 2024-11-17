M4 MacBook Pro equipped with quantum dot film

Display analyst Ross Young reports that the MacBook M4 Pro devices are equipped with quantum dot technology for its display, replacing the red KSF phosphor film it previously had and resulting in more accurate and vibrant colors.

The reason Apple was using the KSF film for MacBook Pro units was it doesn’t use cadmium which is a toxic element, and it is an efficient and cost-effective option for MacBook Pro models. Quantum dot displays have been considered since 2015 when Apple added P3 wide color support for the iMac, but cadmium requirements hindered the use of the technology.

Apple is now using quantum dot because there are quantum dot technologies that don’t use cadmium and provide improved motion performance and color gamut compared to the KSF phosphor film. Apple didn’t note any specific upgrades for the M4 MacBook Pro other than the increase of SDR brightness from 600 to 1000 nits. Sony and Samsung have been using quantum dot technology for their TV sets and QLED displays for a couple of years now.