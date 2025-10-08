MacBook Pro

M4 MacBook Pro Facing Delays and M5 MacBook Pro Could See An October Release

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is facing delays regarding custom configurations for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip, with the shipping date delayed, and it won’t be arriving until the 23rd to the 28th of this month. The restrictions in supplies suggest that the company may be planning for a release sometime this month for the new M5 Mac models.


The custom configurations for the M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pros with 14 and 16-inch displays have standard dates for delivery from the 15th to the 20th of this month, and the 14-inch variant is also delayed. Apple could potentially revamp the 14-inch MacBook Pro model with an M5 chip this year, and introduce a higher-end model with the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips next year.

It is uncertain if we will be getting an October event. The new Vision Pro headset and iPad Pro are anticipated to have the M5 chip, and Apple could be releasing a new HomePod Mini and Apple TV, resulting in 5 releases in the fall of this year. Apple’s new M5 chip may be announced in a press release or a small and short event this month.


