M4-Powered MacBook Pros mass production begins

DigiTimes, a Taiwan-based publication recently shared that Apple is preparing to mass-produce the next generation of MacBook Pro models with the M4 Max and M4 Pro chips.

Assembly of the laptop is believed to have already started, with Apple supply chains gearing up for the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro. The next models will have the M4 Max and M4 Pro chips this coming August, corroborating the report by Ross Young, who said the 16-inch and 14-inch models are ‘on the way’. Gurman mentioned that readers ‘should expect M4 Max and M4 Pro chips later this year’ and will be integrated into the high-end MacBook Pro. Along with that, Apple is expected to debut a refreshed Mac mini, the iMac, and a budget 14-inch MacBook Pro.

It’s common for Apple to debut new Macs in October, which is what happened for the M3 Max, M3 Pro, and M3 chips in 2023.