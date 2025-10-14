M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release

A MacBook Pro with a base M5 Chip is planned to be released before the high-end models equipped with the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips. A report has stated that an M5 MacBook Pro release is upcoming, with the company testing the model with macOS 26.0.2, an unreleased version of macOS.

MacBook Pro models with a 14 and 16-inch display are anticipated to follow the release of the base models early next year, and the models will come with preinstalled macOS 26.3, which is anticipated to be released in January 2026.

The FCC leaked documents for only one MacBook Pro model that is not yet released, indicating the company is planning to launch a base M5 MacBook Pro model with a 14-inch display soon, and higher-end MacBooks will follow. Other devices are anticipated to have the M5 chip this year, which would be the Vision Pro and iPad Pro.