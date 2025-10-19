M5 MacBook Pro Performance Receives Impressive Achievement

A benchmark result for the new 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro has emerged. This is based on one result that is not confirmed that is uploaded to the database of Geekbench 6, where the device pulled off an impressive achievement.

The M5 chip got a score of 4,263 for CPU single-core performance, marking this as the highest score that has been recorded for any PC processor or Mac in the database. The multi score of a chip reflects the CPU’s maximum performance for tasks that are multi-threaded, while a single core performance is important for specific apps and games where it plays a vital role in the snappiness and responsiveness of the system.

The M5 iPad Pro got a similar score for single core at 4,175. The M5 chip has produced good results, and the higher-end 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip are rumored to see a release early next year.