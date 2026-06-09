M5 MacBook Pro Sets New Browser Speed Records For Chrome

The browser Google Chrome has broken records for JetStream 3 and Speedometer 3.1 browser benchmarking tools, with the browser getting a Speedometer score of 61, an improvement of 5% over last year, and on JetStream 3 got a 469, a 10% improvement.

Google states that they have a dual record for all browsers, outmatching every browser for the Mac, even Safari. JavaScript has been revamped by Google to improve benchmarking scores by inlining operations that are asynchronous and skipping execution steps that are unnecessary. By inlining fast paths for usual operations, you get more speed across many daily tasks you do.

The improvements were added for the rendering engine of Blink and workloads for WebAssembly. Details can be found on the Chromium Blog on Google. The wins in benchmarking transition into a faster and more meaningful experience for users of Google Chrome.