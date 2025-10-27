M5 MacBook Pro Teardown Video Uploaded By iFixit

iFixit has uploaded a teardown video on the recently released Apple MacBook Pro with M5 chip. A few changes were made to the gadget, and the only new things shown include a faster SSD and the M5 chip. The repair site found some minor tweaks that are related to the repairability of the device.

Battery replacement for the MacBook is still difficult as the casing remains to be locked with P5 screws. Replacing the battery is hard because Apple only distributes the component with the main chassis along with the keyboard, and everything must come out in order to swap out the battery of the new MacBook Pro.

The trackpad now doesn’t have to be removed to get to the battery cells pull tabs, which is a minor but good update. It has a new 72.6 Wh battery, a spec that’s higher than the previous gen at 72.4 Wh. Given there are very minimal changes with the new MacBook Pro, the repair site rated the device a 4/10 on repairability score.