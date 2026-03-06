M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced

Apple has announced the release of the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips with higher configurations and specs compared to the base chip for the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. You get Thunderbolt 5 ports, Magsafe and faster chips.

The M5 Max MacBook Pro features an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU with 24GB of RAM and storage of 2 TB. Users can configure and upgrade to a stronger version with 128GB of RAM, a 40-core GPU, andan 18-core CPU with storage of 8TB.

You will expect to have better performance as the company has improved and has bragged about the new chips with Neural Engines powered by Neural Accelerators in each GPU core of the device. You will get about 4x more AI performance compared to the previous line of MacBook Pros.

Preorders for the M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro models are available on March 4, with shipping beginning on the 11th of March.