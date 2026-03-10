M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge

The M5 Max chip has set new records as the first Geekbench 6 Results for the M5 Max chip 16-inch M5 MacBook Pro have emerged, with the company breaking records. The result has been unconfirmed, but the CPU of the device got a 29,233 score, beating the 27,726 by the Mac Studio with the M3 ultra chip.

The 18-core CPU has gotten a score of 4,268 in single performance, in line with the base M5 chip MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display. The M5 Max provides you with a faster performance in CPU by about 15%, with GPU performance improved by 20%. The single score performance beats out the Ryzen AMD 9 Series.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models have been announced during the 3-day Apple product announcement, with preorders available now, shipping to retail stores and customers. This will take place on March 11.