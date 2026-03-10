MacBook Pro

M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge

By Samantha Wiley
M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge

The M5 Max chip has set new records as the first Geekbench 6 Results for the M5 Max chip 16-inch M5 MacBook Pro have emerged, with the company breaking records. The result has been unconfirmed, but the CPU of the device got a 29,233 score, beating the 27,726 by the Mac Studio with the M3 ultra chip.


The 18-core CPU has gotten a score of 4,268 in single performance, in line with the base M5 chip MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display. The M5 Max provides you with a faster performance in CPU by about 15%, with GPU performance improved by 20%. The single score performance beats out the Ryzen AMD 9 Series.

M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge

The M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models have been announced during the 3-day Apple product announcement, with preorders available now, shipping to retail stores and customers. This will take place on March 11.


