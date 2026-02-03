M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models in line with the release of macOS 26.3. Currently, macOS 26.3 is still in beta but should be available globally soon with a February release date. The new models have J714 and J716 code names, and are apparently slated for the software cycle that will run from February until March.

The Release Candidate for macOS 26.3 is anticipated to be seeded in February, meaning that an announcement for a new MacBook Pro may not be far off. Other than being powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chip, the MacBook Pro is not expected to have any other big changes.

Later this year or next year, the MacBook Pro is rumored to be getting a big redesign featuring a thinner build. It will be powered by the M6 Pro and Max chip, have cellular connectivity built-in, and an OLED display that has touch capabilities.