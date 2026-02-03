MacBook Pro

M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3

By Samantha Wiley
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models in line with the release of macOS 26.3. Currently, macOS 26.3 is still in beta but should be available globally soon with a February release date. The new models have J714 and J716 code names, and are apparently slated for the software cycle that will run from February until March.


The Release Candidate for macOS 26.3 is anticipated to be seeded in February, meaning that an announcement for a new MacBook Pro may not be far off. Other than being powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chip, the MacBook Pro is not expected to have any other big changes.

M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3

Later this year or next year, the MacBook Pro is rumored to be getting a big redesign featuring a thinner build. It will be powered by the M6 Pro and Max chip, have cellular connectivity built-in, and an OLED display that has touch capabilities.


Latest News
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
1 Min Read
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
1 Min Read
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
1 Min Read
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
1 Min Read
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
1 Min Read
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
1 Min Read
2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple
2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion
Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion
1 Min Read
Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3
Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3 
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
1 Min Read
Lost your password?