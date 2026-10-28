M6 14-inch MacBook Pro Announced

The revamped 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro has been announced by Apple today, bringing in substantial upgrades to the device. The MacBook Pro features the M6 chip with 2 super cores, a 12-core GPU, 6 efficiency cores and a 12-core GPU. It also now has a 16-core Neural Engine System with 32 cores in total, an upgrade from 16 cores. The M6 chip is manufactured with the 2nm process.

Other than the M6 chip, the device features Bluetooth 6 connection and Wi-Fi 7 support with the N1 Apple-manufactured chip and supports dual 4K displays up to 165Hz, an upgrade from 144Hz. The laptop now starts with storage up to 1TB, with the 512GB spec MacBook discontinued back in March. With the extra Neural Accelerators added to the GPU to 32 cores, certain models such as the 24GB and 32GB memory spec models also have increased bandwidth to 170GB/S up from 154GB/s.

Nothing else changed with the M6 MacBook Pro compared to the M5 model, and pre-orders for the device will start on October 28, with availability in November. The device has a starting price of $1,999.

The MacBook Pro is the high-end Mac Apple offers, coming in both 14- and 16-inch sizes. These devices are made for high performance and large workloads; they feature Apple silicon chips and can handle heavy AI workloads and bring AI capabilities to your device with Apple Intelligence. Other MacBooks offered by Apple currently are the MacBook Air, a lightweight device with strong capabilities with an M5 chip, and the MacBook Neo, the budget-friendly Mac for students and those who are searching for an entry-level laptop from Apple.

Other devices such as the new OLED iPad Mini and M6 Mac Mini have also been announced during the Pro and Tell announcement by Apple, where certain media members were invited to come down to Los Angeles for hands-on time with the device.