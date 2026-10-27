M6 MacBook Pro’s New Memory Bandwidth Feature Not Available on the 16GB Model

Apple recently announced the arrival of the MacBook Pro with M6 chip, but apparently one of its highlight features will not be available for the base 16GB variant.

The feature in question is the memory bandwidth improvement, up to 170 GB/s from 153 GB/s in the previous model. This is shown in the tech specs page for the product, which says that the 16GB M6 MacBook Pro will continue to perform at 153 GB/s. In the meantime, the upgrade will apply to the 32GB and 24GB models.

The new MacBook Pro starts at 1TB of storage and 16GB of unified memory as the standard. Color options include Silver and Space Black, with options to get up to 4TB of storage and 32GB of memory. Pre-orders will be unlocked starting this Wednesday, and the official launch date is slated to be on November 6.