MacBook ‘Neo’ Name Explained

The budget-friendly MacBook has been announced during the 3-day period of Apple showcasing new products. The majority of people expected that the budget-friendly device would just be named MacBook, but it has been named MacBook Neo. Apple has explained why they have decided to name it that.

To sum it up, the company wanted something that was fresh, fun, and friendly, and ‘Neo’ looked to fit this description. The company has indeed emphasized the newness of the MacBook Neo. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, a version of the A18 Pro Chip used for the iPhone, and has a battery life of 16 hours.

Apple is looking to appeal to consumers who are on a budget, as college students can get the device for as low as $499, with the price set at $599. The device is available in Indigo, Citrus, Silver, and Blush. It features 8GB of RAM and is non-configurable.