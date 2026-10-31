MacBook OLED Could Reach 1.5 Million Shipment Units for Next Year

The OLED MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities was announced on October 28, and Apple could potentially have 1.2 to 1.5 million shipments for the device next year. The OLED MacBook Pro is the first to have an OLED touchscreen tandem. The device is being sold with the mini-LED MacBook models, with pre-orders available, and availability of the device is on November 6. The high-end model could prompt demand for short-term replacement.

The 14- and 16-inch models have a starting price of $2,899 and $3,339, respectively. Many firms anticipate that this new MacBook Pro will speed up the landscape and make it wider, with the only drivers in the market before this being ASUS, Lenovo, and HP. The general market for laptops for two years has been contracting, but predictions state that the OLED MacBook Pro shipments will increase annually by 40%, with another 40% increase by next year as many manufacturers will prioritize OLED models in their roadmaps for the year for their upcoming product releases.

Currently, Samsung Display is the sole supplier for the panel of the new OLED MacBook Pro as Samsung set aside their FIne Metal Mask G8.6 Phase 1 Production line as a facility dedicated for the MacBook Pro for mass production. The production line is in South Korea at the Asan Campus. The pixel density of 254 and architecture for the OLED tandem put high demand in requirements in production, specifically yields in manufacturing and costs of material.

Competitor panel manufacturers are making programs for qualification, but meeting the established position of Samsung Display and the Specs of Apple could prove difficult. TCL CSOT, LG Display, and BOE are looking to allocate their resources in the supply chain for an upcoming MacBook Air with an OLED display, but the device is not expected until 2028 at the earliest.