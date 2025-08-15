MacBook OLED Pro Anticipated To Be Released In Late 2026

A report in Korea says that Apple is expected to release its first models of the MacBook Pro featuring OLED displays late next year. Reports have been making rounds that the supplier for the OLED panels for the new MacBook Pro will be solely Samsung Display due to the big investment in the production lines for the Gen 8.6 OLED.

Gen 8.6 lines integrate glass substrates that are larger and better for monitor and laptop panels, combining TFT oxide technology for scalability and low consumption of power for energy efficiency whilst offsetting manufacturing costs. With this investment, Samsung is anticipated to amply meet the demands for the OLED panels for the MacBook next year.

The OLED MacBook Pro model will gain multiple advantages such as a higher contrast, better power efficiency, brighter screen, and more upgrades. It is also anticipated to be the first big redesign for the MacBook Pro, with a focus on providing the thinnest possible MacBook.