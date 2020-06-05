MacBook Pro 16-inch drops $299 below its original price

Amazon is now offering the low price new 16-Inch Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage available in Space Gray. Now you can get it for $2,199 and an extra $99 when you perform a checkout.

It means that you can save $299 on this model from Amazon. The original price of this model is $2,399 after discount you will only have to pay $2,099.

Apple MacBook Pro

The new Apple Macbook Pro comes with the 9th Gen 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor. It is lightning fast and with the 16GB RAM, it takes the performance to the next level. Now you can run your favorite graphics software and do other tasks at the same time.

Thanks to the Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology you will now have bright and vivid colors. With the 500 nits brightness, you can view anything even in bright lights.

The AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics which has a GDDR6 memory allows you to perform any task that uses high-quality graphics. No matter it is an image rendering tool or a high graphics game, you will have great performance. It has six speakers, so now you will not need any extra units to listen to the sound. The

New 16-Inch Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is a complete notebook that you need. This is a great deal and you should avail it before it ends. Make sure that you buy it before the stock ends and save $299.