MacBook Pro generates record Mac sales for 2020

Apple has recently announced its earnings for Q4 2020, with the revenue for Mac sales totaling $9 billion, which is a new record. Furthermore, the 2020 annual revenue for Mac has risen to an all-time high of $28.6 billion.

The US SEC filing shows how Mac sales were higher compared to the same period in 2019 due to the MacBook Pro. In Q1 Apple introduced the 16 inch MacBook Pro, followed by a 13 inch refreshed model on Q3 with Magic Keyboard and faster Intel chips.

Apple has experienced strong sales on iPads and Macs as people continue working and studying from home. Outside the iPhone the Cupertino-based company says its products grew 30 percent despite supply constraints.

Luca Maestri, Apple financial chief remarked how the company saw exceptional customer response to the newest model of the MacBook Air during the school season opening.

On the same earnings report Apple spent approximately $18 billion on R&D, up from the $16 billion spending during 2019.