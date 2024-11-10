MacBook Pro M3 $500 Off On Amazon

The MacBook Pro M3 is on sale for $1499.00, down from $1999.00, with a whopping discount of $500 making this one of the best deals for the device.

Featuring 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of memory, and equipped with the M3 chip, the MacBook Pro M3 delivers powerful performances for multitasking at work, editing projects, and gaming, backed by 22 hours of battery life. It’s compatible with new Apple intelligence features and pro apps including Microsoft365, Apple Xcode, and more.

The Liquid Retina XDR Display is brilliant and incredibly clear on the 14-inch screen with 600-1000 nits of brightness. Audio is impressive too with a sound system that comes with six speakers and also has spatial audio. Connect seamlessly with the MagSafe port, HDMI, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, USB 4 and 2 Thunderbolt ports. The MacBook Pro M3 is built to last with a durable alloy utilizing recycled aluminum for its enclosure.

