MacBook Pro models get business discount

Small and mid-sized businesses can get significant discounts when they purchase the Apple MacBook Pro.

Bloomberg says that the 10% discounts are an effort by the Cupertino-based company to boost sales during the holiday quarter. It’s typically bigger than the usual rate, and Apple says that it’s a ‘very special Mac campaign’.

Luca Maestri, Apple CFO mentioned that revenue for Mac will ‘decline substantially’ every year from October to December. Mac sales typically drop as Apple launched the 16 and 14 inch MacBook Pro models. This year, it’s likely that there won’t be any Mac launches, which means the company won’t be expecting any boost for the holidays.

In June 2022 Apple came up with a refreshed 13 inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The 16 and 14 inch MacBook Pro won’t be having successors until next year, and the Mac Pro, Mac mini, and iMac have not seen any updates.