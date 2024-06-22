MacBook Pro Models with M4 chip may be launching by the 4th quarter of 2024

M4 Macbook Pro Models are anticipated to launch in the last quarter of 2024, as reported by Ross Young, display analyst.

Panel shipments for the new 14 and 16-inch devices are expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, which hints at the launch of the Macbook Pro models during the final quarter. Apple began its M4 Chip refresh with the release of the M4 iPad Pro in May, and it was reported by Mark Gurman that this year, Apple will be refreshing the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro lineups.

The 14-inch device will be getting an M4 chip, while the 16-inch models will receive M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. The Mac Studio, Mac Pro, MacBook Air devices might be receiving a refresh in its chip still in 2025. Other than the chips being upgraded to M4, the MacBook Pro devices are not anticipated to undergo and receive notable updates, though Apple is working on OLED displays which may not be in the works at least until 2026.