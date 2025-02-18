MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro to have M5 chip first

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Apple will be debuting its next-generation M series chip, but it will show up on the MacBook Pro before the iPad Pro.

Advertisements

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the next MacBook Pro will debut this fall, while the iPad Pro will be introduced in 2026. It seems this time the MacBook Pro will have the M5 chip first, which was the opposite of what happened with the M4 chip. Apple debuted the iPad Pro with it before the MacBook Pro a few months later. Before that, Apple is expected to update the Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chips and have a launch timeline of June 2025, or by the time the WWDC goes live.

MacBook Pro

Code referring to the M5 chip was already discovered, with one saying that it will be used to boost AI functions in cloud services and consumer devices. The exact date of the M5 MacBook Pro launch is yet to be revealed.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone
iPhone SE 4 might be renamed
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple considering ads on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro to have smallest Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Intelligence might be heading to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro splash screen gets update
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 213 launched by Apple
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple will continue posting ads on X
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Android tablets and smartphones can now access Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Refurbished MacBook Pros and Mac minis featuring M4 chips now sold by Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?