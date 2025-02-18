MacBook Pro to have M5 chip first

Apple will be debuting its next-generation M series chip, but it will show up on the MacBook Pro before the iPad Pro.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the next MacBook Pro will debut this fall, while the iPad Pro will be introduced in 2026. It seems this time the MacBook Pro will have the M5 chip first, which was the opposite of what happened with the M4 chip. Apple debuted the iPad Pro with it before the MacBook Pro a few months later. Before that, Apple is expected to update the Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chips and have a launch timeline of June 2025, or by the time the WWDC goes live.

Code referring to the M5 chip was already discovered, with one saying that it will be used to boost AI functions in cloud services and consumer devices. The exact date of the M5 MacBook Pro launch is yet to be revealed.