MacBook Pro with M4 chip begins shipping

By Samantha Wiley
Ross Young, display analyst recently reported that the M4 chip to be used for the MacBook Pro is shipping in July and August.

In a subscriber-only tweet, Young mentioned that the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with M4 will be launched before 2024 ends. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg echoed the sentiment and said that Apple will have its iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro updated with the latest M-series chip. Specifically, the MacBook Pro will have the M4 Max, M4 Pro, and M4 chips in its 16-inch model and entry-level 14-inch model, respectively.

The first device with the M3 chip was the iPad Pro, which was released in May. The Mac mini is believed to stay largely the same, design-wise, but will be much smaller. With the Apple Watch and iPhone to debut in September, the next-generation Macs could be revealed in November or October at the earliest.

