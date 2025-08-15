MacBook Pro With OLED Display May Be Postponed

The first models of the MacBook Pro featuring OLED displays have long been rumored to be released by next year, but it seems that the timeline for the launch has become more uncertain. The MacBook Pro will be receiving the OLED display by the end of next year or at the start of 2027, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports.

The current models for the MacBook Pro feature LCD Screens. OLED Displays are bound to bring a lot of benefits for the device, like increased brightness if the device adopts OLED tandem technology with an Ultra Retina XDR Display, better power efficiency for a longer battery life, and a higher contrast ratio.

Gurman reports that Apple was thinking about postponing the release of the next line of MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 chip for next year, meaning the following model, the MacBook Pro featuring OLED displays might also be delayed.