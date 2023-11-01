MacBook Pro with Touch Bar discontinued

Apple has officially put the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in the discontinued list.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now discontinued with the launch of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip. As part of the status change, Apple has removed listings of the 13-inch MacBook Pro in its store, effectively putting the 16-inch and 14-inch models as the only ones available for purchase.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the last laptop to have Touch Bar features, which means that Touch Bar is also officially discontinued as a feature for Apple laptops. It’s worth noting that the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has nearly the same price point as the 13-inch MacBook Air with a $1,299 price tag. The MacBook Air is priced at $1,199.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip starts at $1,599, and if consumers want a lower-priced version then they will have to settle for the M2 MacBook Air.