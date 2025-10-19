MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display, touch screen functionality, and a camera with a hole-punch design, which could be released late next year or the first quarter of 2027.

The MacBook Pro has not been redesigned since the company released the M1 Max and M1 Pro models back in 2021, but that will change when the OLED MacBook Pro models are launched. The MacBook will have a lighter and thinner design, a notch replaced with a hole-punch cam, a stronger hinge, and new capabilities for the display.

The OLED MacBook Pro will be pricer compared to the current high-end MacBook Pro models we have, which have a starting price of $1,999 for the 14-inch model and the 16-inch starting at $2,499. The company is planning on adding a touch screen for the new model, but will retain and augment its keyboard and trackpad functionalities.