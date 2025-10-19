MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display, touch screen functionality, and a camera with a hole-punch design, which could be released late next year or the first quarter of 2027.


The MacBook Pro has not been redesigned since the company released the M1 Max and M1 Pro models back in 2021, but that will change when the OLED MacBook Pro models are launched. The MacBook will have a lighter and thinner design, a notch replaced with a hole-punch cam, a stronger hinge, and new capabilities for the display.

MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year

The OLED MacBook Pro will be pricer compared to the current high-end MacBook Pro models we have, which have a starting price of $1,999 for the 14-inch model and the 16-inch starting at $2,499. The company is planning on adding a touch screen for the new model, but will retain and augment its keyboard and trackpad functionalities.


Latest News
The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off
The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro
Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip
Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip
2 Min Read
Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro
Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-Pack Is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack Is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3
Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3
1 Min Read
Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out
Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out
2 Min Read
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China
1 Min Read
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
1 Min Read
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?