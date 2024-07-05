MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!

Amazon presents great deals on the latest MacBook Pro models for both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with today’s sale slashing up to $200 off the retail price.

The 14-inch models have 512GB of storage as an entry-level M3 that is available at the price of $1,399.99, with the 1TB model sharing the same discount of $199 by using the on-page coupon, arriving at a discounted price of $1,599.99.

Moving on to the 16-inch models, the larger screens come with bigger savings with $300 to $500 discount.

The MacBook Pro Laptop delivers reliable performance when running apps, whether for multitasking at work and enjoying smooth gaming experiences. See images and videos crisp and clear with a 16.2-inch liquid retina display and 1080p HD quality face-time camera. It’s a device packed with power, with an M3 Pro Chip, 12-Core CPU 18-Core GPU, a 512 SSD Storage, a six-speaker sound system that provides spatial audio, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

Have a MacBook Pro laptop delivered to your doorstep and get a nice boost on your productivity!