MacBook Pro

MacBook With OLED To Be Powered By M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook With OLED To Be Powered By M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip

The upcoming MacBook Ultra by Apple is expected to feature touchscreen capabilities and an OLED display powered by the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips. The device could release later this year or early next year, integrating the current high-end chip the M5 Max and M5 Pro instead of giving it a new generation chip.


The device will have 14 and 16-inch displays, as code names were found, labeled K114 and K116. The Mac will also be more expensive compared to the current M5 MacBook Pro models we have priced at $1,999.

MacBook With OLED To Be Powered By M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip

Apple is reportedly developing a successor to the current MacBook model that is high-end, powered by an M7 Max and M7 Pro chip, and slated for a release in late 2025. Apple is looking to revamp the Mac Studio by giving it the M7 Ultra and M7 Max chips.


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