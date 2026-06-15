MacBook Pro

MacBook with Touchscreen Capabilities Confirmed

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook with Touchscreen Capabilities Confirmed

A MacBook that has touchscreen capabilities has essentially been confirmed after Instant Digital, a famous leaker in China on the Chinese-based social platform Weibo, provided a statement. The leaker looks to have inside information from supply chain sources.


Regarding Apple rumors, Instant Digital has a good track record, with accurate information provided in the past. There have been many rumors about a MacBook with touchscreen capabilities, dating back to 2023. After that, reports have become common with the MacBook Pro with OLED entering mass production this year, and many statements that are repeated that the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature touchscreen capabilities, with a release slated for late this year or early next year.

MacBook with Touchscreen Capabilities Confirmed

This would be a significant upgrade for the MacBook Pro, and an interface that is touch-friendly was introduced with macOS 27 Golden Gate.


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