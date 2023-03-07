Make the Jump to an M2 MacBook Pro and Save $200

Newer chips in a laptop means you can get more work done. Today, you can future-proof your computer by upgrading to the 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage, which is down to just $1,799 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

The 2023 M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a fascinating machine with a lot to give. The M2 Pro chip offers improved performance in computing, handling graphics, and unified memory. It’s highly efficient and thus allows up to 18 hours of battery life on a single full charge.

There won’t be any doubt that you’ll be able to run your favorite apps and games with the M2 MacBook Pro. The display sports a Liquid Retina XDR screen with Extreme Dynamic Range and HDR capabilities for content creation and watching movies. Accompanying it is a six-speaker sound with Spatial Audio and a 1080p FaceTime camera. Buy the discounted 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro today!