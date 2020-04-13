More discounts now on new Macbook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9)

Apple is now offering even lower rates for the New Apple Macbook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9). It was already on discount and now Amazon offers more savings on this model.

Earlier the discounted price for this model was $2,650.44 now you can get even more discount and buy it for $2,547.92. It means now you get a $100 extra off this time.

Apple Macbook Pro

So, if you did not avail of this Amazon offer earlier, it is time not to get even more discount and buy the 16-inch Silver Macbook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, a 16GB RAM, and a huge 1TB Storage.

The Macbook Pro works lightning fast. The stunning graphics and the availability of Thunderbolt ports make it a must-have a notebook for your projects. It also uses the latest Intel Core i9 processors which give you the ultimate multi-tasking authority.

It is a model that is also packed with six speakers. These speakers also have force-canceling woofers which means that now you can listen to the sound like never before.

It is essential to have such a device for your work and entertainment. So, what are you waiting for? Amazon now offers even more discounts than before. Now you can buy this model for only $2,547.92 and save $251 instead of $2,799.