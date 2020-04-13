More discounts now on new Macbook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9)

Apple is now offering even lower rates for the New Apple Macbook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9). It was already on discount and now Amazon offers more savings on this model.
Earlier the discounted price for this model was $2,650.44 now you can get even more discount and buy it for $2,547.92. It means now you get a $100 extra off this time.
Apple Macbook Pro
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Silver
|$2,799.00 $2,547.92
|Buy on Amazon
So, if you did not avail of this Amazon offer earlier, it is time not to get even more discount and buy the 16-inch Silver Macbook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, a 16GB RAM, and a huge 1TB Storage.
The Macbook Pro works lightning fast. The stunning graphics and the availability of Thunderbolt ports make it a must-have a notebook for your projects. It also uses the latest Intel Core i9 processors which give you the ultimate multi-tasking authority.
It is a model that is also packed with six speakers. These speakers also have force-canceling woofers which means that now you can listen to the sound like never before.
It is essential to have such a device for your work and entertainment. So, what are you waiting for? Amazon now offers even more discounts than before. Now you can buy this model for only $2,547.92 and save $251 instead of $2,799.