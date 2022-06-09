New 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip debuts during WWDC 2022

A new 13 inch MacBook Pro has been revealed during the WWDC 2022 event, sporting the new M2 chip.

Apple’s newest MacBook Pro now has the updated M2 chip, which the company says has a much faster performance than the M1. The 5nm-based chipset boasts 100Gbps unified memory bandwidth and 20 billion transistors, which is 50 percent more than its predecessor.

Those interested in the 13 inch M2 MacBook Pro can choose to max out storage to 2TB SSD and 24GB memory. The M2 chip contains a 10-core GPU that offers a 25% increase in processing graphics compared to the M1 chip. Furthermore, Apple says that the M2 has an upgraded Neural Engine and Secure Enclave, which offers 40% faster performance than the M1.

In addition, the new M2 MacBook Pro will have studio-quality microphones and advanced camera processors for better FaceTime and Zoom calling. Base model of the 13 inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and can be shipped as early as July.