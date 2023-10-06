New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to launch this year

A new rumor about a possible launch of the next-generation MacBook Pro has surfaced.

DigiTimes recently published a report, claiming that Apple will likely launch the next-generation MacBook Pro this year. The new laptops will have a more power-efficient miniLED backlighting that increases brightness compared to previous models. However, it’s believed that the MacBook Pro will offer the same brightness level but at a lower power consumption.

It’s worth noting that Apple launched the refreshed MacBook Pro with the M2 Max and M2 Pro chips in January- other analysts say that Apple will release new models with the M3 Max and M3 Pro chips in 2024. It’s believed that Apple will offer a trade-in option in October, which will coincide with the rumored Q4 release.

MacBooks with OLED screens are not expected until 2026, but a miniLED upgrade can fill in the gaps until then. The report did not mention a specific date on when the new MacBook Pros will launch.