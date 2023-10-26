New MacBook Pro Box image leaks online

A leaked image of a box for a yet to be released MacBook Pro has surfaced on a Chinese social media platform.

X user ShrimpApple Pro re-shared a photo of a package of what’s supposed to be a packaging to hold a MacBook Pro. The MacBook in the image is new, and it’s believed that the resemblance is the same one used in the iPhone 15 Pro. At this point the claims are unverified and if it’s really an upcoming packaging for a new MacBook Pro model.

Apple recently shared an event titled ‘Scary Fast’ with a traditional Halloween theme. The event will go live on October 30, and it’s believed that the M3 series MacBook Pro will be revealed, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman echoed the same sentiment, saying that Apple has been working on an M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models to refresh the lineup.