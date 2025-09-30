MacBook Pro

New MacBook Pro Closing In On Mass Production Date

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the new MacBook Pro line by Apple is bound to enter mass production soon. Gurman reports that the new models will see a release between later this year or around the first quarter of next year.


New Macs often see a release in October, but Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple supply chain analyst, and Mark Gurman from Bloomberg report that the new MacBook Pro might not be released until early next year. This is plausible since the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the MacBook Pro were announced back in 2023.

The new MacBook Pro models with 14 and 16-inch displays are anticipated to feature the M5 Pro, M5, and M5 Max chips. Significant improvements will also be coming for the MacBook Pro, including a thinner design, an OLED screen, and M6, M6 Max, and M6 Pro chips made with the latest 2nm process by TSMC.


