New MacBook Pro sans touch bar arriving this year

Apple will be launching a redesign of its MacBook Pro, one that doesn’t have the Touch Bar. However, the company is planning to add an SD card slot while 5G is still of the 2021 model.

In addition, rumors say that the refresh will have a combination of new features and ones that will be removed moving forward. It’s also said that although cellular connectivity will be a future integration it’s not likely to appear this year.

An SD card slot will allow photographers to transfer their photos to and from cameras to computer directly and without having to get a separate accessory.

The Touch Bar is a unique feature in MacBook lineups and allows touch access on apps that support them. It lies on a horizontal plane just above the laptop keyboard. With it, users can open and manage a variety of tools and settings within macOS and 3rd party software.