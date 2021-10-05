New MacBook Pros may make an appearance this month

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman claims that there’s a chance that Apple will be holding an event to highlight new MacBook products, particularly a new MacBook Pro model.

In the previous year Apple had a Mac event in November, but it’s typically launched in October. Gurman claims that Apple is ready to reveal the new line of MacBook Pros, which may have the faster M1X silicon chip, improved display and refreshed design.

Performance-wise, Gurman states that the M1X will have two variants- both will have 10 CPU cores but the graphics cores will be divided in 16 and 32 models. Aside from the MacBook Pro, it’s said that Apple will be putting the new chip on the new Mac mini.

Apple recently concluded its September event, titled ‘California Streaming’ and introduced new products such as the iPhone 13, the new gen iPad, the 6th gen iPad mini and the Apple Watch Series 7.