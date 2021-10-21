New MacBook Pros tout longer Battery life over predecessor

Apple’s recently announced MacBook Pros have the M1 Max and M1 Pro chips, which make the computer more efficient and powerful. Also, battery life is rated higher compared to previous MacBook Pros with Intel chips.

In a comparison, the 2020 Intel-based computer touted 10 hours web browsing and movie playback, while the new 14 inch MacBook Pro with the Pro/Max chip offered up to 11 hours web browsing and 17 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV. The 16 inch variant performs significantly better, with 14 hours for web browsing and up to 21 hours on movie playback compared to its Intel-based counterpart that had 11 hours of web browsing and 11 on movie playback.

As for the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, battery life is rated 17 hours for web browsing and 20 hours for movie playback.

Both 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros can be charged using MagSafe and Thunderbolt and have fast charging capabilities.