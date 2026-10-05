New OLED MacBook Pro Will Be Lighter

The rumored revamped MacBook Pro model featuring an OLED display is said to be lighter by a significant margin compared to the current MacBook Pro, with the company revamping the interior of the device, making parts smaller and components being rearranged.

The current MacBook Pro models weigh 4.7lbs, while the MacBook Neo is the lightest at 2.7lbs, and the MacBook Air at 3.3lbs. This new MacBook Pro is said to feature touch-screen capabilities, an OLED panel, to be powered by an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip, a lighter and thinner design, and Dynamic Island. macOS 27.2.2 is currently being tested by laptops in beta.

This MacBook is expected to be announced this month or the next, and the MacBook Pro with OLED is anticipated to be placed higher than the MacBook Pro, meaning that it will be more expensive.