Next-Gen MacBook Neo to Get A19 Pro Chip As Early As Next Year

A next-generation MacBook Neo is planned to be made by Apple next year. The device is rumored to have the A19 Pro Chip, the chip that is being used for the iPhone 17 Pro, meaning that RAM for the device will be increased to 12GB.

The current budget-friendly MacBook Neo we have is powered by the A18 Pro chip and has 8GB of RAM. Apple is expected to use a binned version of the A19 Pro chip featuring a 5-core GPU for the new MacBook Neo.

It is globally expected that the MacBook Neo will eventually receive the A19 Pro Chip. Sources from the supply chain in Asia turn this into a real rumor and give us a release date for the device next year. The MacBook Neo was announced by Apple last month as an entry-level MacBook aimed at people who are on a budget but want a good laptop that is workable with. It has proved to be a good hit with really good sales.