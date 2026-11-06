OLED MacBook Pro Arriving in New Zealand

November 6 has arrived for New Zealand and Australia, and individuals who were able to pre-order for the new OLED touch MacBook Pro or the devices released alongside it such as the M6 iMac, iPad Mini OLED, and M6 MacBook Pro will start getting the devices delivered to their doorstep.

Soon, those who preordered will be sharing pictures and reviews of the device they got on social media platforms, such as Instagram and Reddit to give us a look on how the device performs and what they think of the device if it is an upgrade for the high-end models of the MacBook Pro. The OLED MacBook Pro is placed higher than the current mini-LED MacBook Pro models due to capabilitiesthe OLED display and its supporting touch , but Apple will remain selling the mini-LED displays alongside the new device.

The iconic glowing Apple logo at the back of the device has been revived and Dynamic Island instead of a notch on the device. The price of the OLED MacBook Pro for both 14 and 16-inch models start at $2,899 and $3,399 respectively. Another device released is the new iPad Mini OLED, the first iPad that is smaller to receive an OLED display. The device is thinner by a millimeter and has a dust and water resistance rating of IP67, is powered by the A20 Pro chip, and has a new sound system with an Acoustic Display with no more speaker holes closing the enclosure of the device.

The 24-inch iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro got upgrades both given an M6 chip. The first country where the devices are available will be in Australia in an Apple retail store in the country while orders made online for the MacBook Pro OLED will not be shipping until later this month or early next month. The devices will be available starting in Asia, and then eventually to the Middle East, make its way to Europe and the last stop will be in North America.