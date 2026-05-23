MacBook Pro

OLED MacBook Pro Clears Significant Step

By Samantha Wiley
OLED MacBook Pro Clears Significant Step

The OLED MacBook Pro has gotten past a significant hurdle in manufacturing with Samsung, the panel supplier rumored to have gotten a yield of over 90% on their OLED Gen 8.6 production line.


Individual process stages have apparently reached a yield as high as 95%, a golden yield as the industry calls it, for stable mass production. Samsung can start shipping these laptop OLED panels through its supply chain as early as next month, with the displays to be used in the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

OLED MacBook Pro Clears Significant Step

Investment in IT OLED Gen 8.6 panels began for Samsung in 2023, and as of now is operating on one of the two planned production lines. Samsung could bring the second line online to increase capacity, depending on the demand for the MacBook Pro with OLED.


The devices are also reported to have touchscreen capabilities.


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