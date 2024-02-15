MacBook Pro

OLED MacBook Pro might be delayed

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

A new rumor has circulated online claiming the next OLED MacBook Pro might launch later than expected.

According to The Elec, supply chains said that Apple will have to wait for its OLED components due to manufacturers putting PCs at a priority. The Cupertino-based company is believed to be releasing an OLED MacBook Pro this year, but was pushed back to 2025 based on a Samsung Display report. Now, The Elec said that the MacBook Pro with OLED screen will not be released before 2027, and that the model will utilize the 8th-generation OLED parts from Samsung and won’t be an exclusive.

The new-generation OLED will be offered to other clients like HP and Dell, and there’s no timeline or press release on when these companies will release their OLED devices. Samsung’s aim is to supply PC manufacturers first as sales for Mac is in a slow decline.

