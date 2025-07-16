OLED MacBook Pro to be Delayed

MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s MacBook Pro with OLED display might not make it into the market until 2027 or beyond.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is considering a minimal fine-tune for the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip. The refreshed models will arrive with a small performance boost and are expected to debut in Q1 or Q2 of 2026. The 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro were given the M4 Max, M4 Pro, and M4 chips, along with display changes and Thunderbolt 5 in 2024. Gurman said that the ‘true overhaul’ for the next generation of MacBook Pro won’t happen next year.

The major redesign of the MacBook Pro is set to appear beyond 2026. Aside from the OLED upgrade, the future MacBook Pro might be lighter and thinner, have the M6 series chips, 5G cellular connectivity, and a punch-hole camera, among others. There’s no exact date or year for when this will happen.

