MacBook Pro

OLED MacBook Pro to Release This Year

By Samantha Wiley
OLED MacBook Pro to Release This Year

Apple is expected to announce a 16- and 14-inch MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touch-screen capabilities this month or the next. Apple is trying out devices with macOS 27.2 in beta as of now, with the update anticipated to be released by the end of the month.


The MacBook Pro is expected to be given an OLED panel, powered by the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips, a Dynamic Island, a thinner design, and touch-screen capabilities. Cellular Macs were being researched by Apple that would allow the device to connect to an LTE or 5G network.

OLED MacBook Pro to Release This Year

This new MacBook is expected to be placed higher than the usual 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the regular MacBook Pros are expected to skip the M6 line featuring an M7 Max and M7 Pro chip. Branding for this OLED MacBook Pro is not known just yet.


Latest News
‘Do Not Open’ Boxes Sent to Apple Retail Stores Worldwide
‘Do Not Open’ Boxes Sent to Apple Retail Stores Worldwide
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
There Might be an Apple Event on October
There Might be an Apple Event on October
1 Min Read
New iPad Mini Has New Features
New iPad Mini Has New Features
1 Min Read
Larger HomePod Still in Apple’s Plans
Larger HomePod Still in Apple’s Plans
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
iMac G4 Style Coming in New Smart Home Hub
iMac G4 Style Coming in New Smart Home Hub
1 Min Read
Users of iPhone 18 Pro Report Crackling Sound in Speaker
Users of iPhone 18 Pro Report Crackling Sound in Speaker
1 Min Read
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36B/512GB is $50 Off
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36B/512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently
New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently
1 Min Read
Issues in Production for iPhone Duo
Issues in Production for iPhone Duo
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?