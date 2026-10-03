OLED MacBook Pro to Release This Year

Apple is expected to announce a 16- and 14-inch MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touch-screen capabilities this month or the next. Apple is trying out devices with macOS 27.2 in beta as of now, with the update anticipated to be released by the end of the month.

The MacBook Pro is expected to be given an OLED panel, powered by the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips, a Dynamic Island, a thinner design, and touch-screen capabilities. Cellular Macs were being researched by Apple that would allow the device to connect to an LTE or 5G network.

This new MacBook is expected to be placed higher than the usual 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the regular MacBook Pros are expected to skip the M6 line featuring an M7 Max and M7 Pro chip. Branding for this OLED MacBook Pro is not known just yet.