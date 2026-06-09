OLED MacBook Pro to Start Transition to Hybrid OLED Display for Laptop

The MacBook Pro with OLED is anticipated to be the main hybrid OLED laptop driver in the market, being worth $4 billion. Apple is planning to integrate a hybrid OLED architecture for its first MacBook OLED, merging tandem OLED layers and oxide TFT.

Samsung Display is reportedly going to be manufacturing the panels with the supplier heavily invested in an OLED 8.6-generation production line located in South Korea. The line has achieved a significant milestone in terms of mass production.

The OLED MacBook Pro is also going to have touchscreen display capabilities, with the laptops also featuring lighter and thinner frames, as Apple is prioritizing providing a really thin device without having to sacrifice big new features or battery life. This might mean a higher price could be planned for the device, and it could move to the Ultra branding.

OLED panels provide benefits such as a longer lifespan for the device, better efficiency in managing power, and a brighter display.