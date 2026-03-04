OLED MacBook Pro with Touch-Friendly Controls After Revamped macOS and Featuring A Dynamic Island

The Apple MacBook Pro with OLED display will feature a camera with a hole-punch style and a Dynamic Island from the iPhone. The notch will be replaced by the Dynamic Island for more screen space. The macOS is being revamped by Apple to make it friendlier for touch-friendly controls.

The MacBook Pro with OLED will be the first MacBook that will support a touch display, even as the company in the past reported that it will not be adding touch-based technology to its devices. The company conducted tests with a Touch Bar with OLED before the models.

Apple is looking to revamp the MacBook Pro with the M5 Max and M5 Pro chip this year in Spring, while the OLED MacBooks will have the M6 Max and M6 Pro chips released by the end of this year. The company is planning for two more revamped MacBooks this year.