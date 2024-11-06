MacBook Pro

OLED may be coming as early as 2026 to the MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Rumors about the new MacBook Pro are emerging once more, this time featuring Thunderbolt 5 support, faster M4 Chip and nano-texture glass options, a thinner design, and an OLED Display which can be implemented on the device as early as 2026.

Advertisements

Apple is believed to currently working on making the MacBook Pro that’s thinner and is switching to OLED Display technology to increase the contrast and brightness of the MacBook Pro, and will be improving on energy-efficiency for longer battery life.

MacBook Pro

Apple intends to make the MacBook Pro the lightest and thinnest device under respective categories in the whole industry of technology, which may encourage Silicon MacBook Pro users to upgrade their devices.

Just recently, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, predicted that the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models will still have the mini-LED displays next year. Switching to OLED can push a change for future MacBook Pros to have thinner designs.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple
Belkin head strap for the Solo Knit Band now available online at Apple
1 Min Read
AirPod
AirPod Spotted In Early Black Friday Deals
1 Min Read
iPhone 14 Plus
Apple launches program to repair iPhone 14 plus rear camera
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
ProMotion may soon arrive on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Last games of MLS Season pass free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers 
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to debut first 5G modem designed by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
All iPhone 17 models may be coming with LTPO displays 
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Apple Stores opening in Fairfax, Virginia and Long Island
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro arriving in two markets next month
1 Min Read
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Cook pledges relief towards Spain flash floods
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
OpenAI launches ChatGPT search
1 Min Read
Lost your password?