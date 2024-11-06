OLED may be coming as early as 2026 to the MacBook Pro

Rumors about the new MacBook Pro are emerging once more, this time featuring Thunderbolt 5 support, faster M4 Chip and nano-texture glass options, a thinner design, and an OLED Display which can be implemented on the device as early as 2026.

Apple is believed to currently working on making the MacBook Pro that’s thinner and is switching to OLED Display technology to increase the contrast and brightness of the MacBook Pro, and will be improving on energy-efficiency for longer battery life.

Apple intends to make the MacBook Pro the lightest and thinnest device under respective categories in the whole industry of technology, which may encourage Silicon MacBook Pro users to upgrade their devices.

Just recently, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, predicted that the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models will still have the mini-LED displays next year. Switching to OLED can push a change for future MacBook Pros to have thinner designs.