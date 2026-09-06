Plans for New MacBook Models Scrapped

Plans for a bigger model for an OLED MacBook Pro and a foldable MacBook are rumored to have been scrapped by Apple, with development for the foldable MacBook being abandoned. The device could have been about 16-18 inches when you unfold the device.

Apple has plans to bring OLED displays across its lineup of MacBooks and iPads, and that roadmap has not changed. The products that will receive it has been remade, each device has a shift that matches with the details changed in the rumored roadmap for Apple for 2026 and the next year.

Apple is rumored to be releasing a MacBook with an OLED display and will be given the Ultra brand. The device is expected to be announced in the next half of this year with a release for early next. The devices are rumored to have a 14.3 and 16.3-inch display.